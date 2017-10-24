 
The Escapists 2: Wicked Ward Released

[Oct 24, 2017, 8:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Team17 announces the release of Wicked Ward for Windows, macOS, and Linux, a new DLC pack for The Escapists 2, the jailbreak adventure sequel that offers the chance for a little redemption, Shawshank style. Here's a launch trailer with a look, and here are some details on Wicked Ward, which sounds even better if you say it with a Boston accent:

Award-winning international games label Team17 is excited to reveal a new spooky prison for their sandbox escape hit The Escapists 2. The Wicked Ward DLC is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Things have taken an odd turn in the locked off wings of an abandoned hospital. A mad scientist and his hoard of undead guard their terror-tory within the gothic halls. Outside an ominous sky of thunder, rain and lightning blankets the surrounding woods. Once again, you’ll have to craft, fight and scheme your way to freedom from this spooky supernatural slammer. Your ghoul is to escape at all costs!

The Wicked Ward DLC features:

  • A brand-new horror themed map to escape
  • New Halloween themed customisations
  • New items and craftable recipes

