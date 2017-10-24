Ballistic Mini Golf Early Access

|
Early access is now underway on Steam for Ballistic Mini Golf, a Windows mini-golf simulation which adds to the usual challenges of such a game with science fiction gadgetry. Here's a trailer showing the abuse this will heap on your balls, and here's word on the game:
