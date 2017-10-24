 
Ballistic Mini Golf Early Access

[Oct 24, 2017, 8:45 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Early access is now underway on Steam for Ballistic Mini Golf, a Windows mini-golf simulation which adds to the usual challenges of such a game with science fiction gadgetry. Here's a trailer showing the abuse this will heap on your balls, and here's word on the game:

Combining amazing graphics, fine-tuned physics and easy-to-use controls, Ballistic Mini Golf is a fun and family-friendly sport game for all ages. Players can play solo, with friends and family or with other players around the world on wide variety of levels that consist of ramps, turns, tunnels, slopes, sand traps, portals, shortcuts, obstacles, special boosters and moving elements. The goal of the game is to complete each hole of a course using as few strokes as possible and score under par. The player with the lowest score at the end of the course wins. Golf balls can be customized and decorated with hats, trails and patterns.

