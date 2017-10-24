Ballistic Mini Golf Early Access

Combining amazing graphics, fine-tuned physics and easy-to-use controls, Ballistic Mini Golf is a fun and family-friendly sport game for all ages. Players can play solo, with friends and family or with other players around the world on wide variety of levels that consist of ramps, turns, tunnels, slopes, sand traps, portals, shortcuts, obstacles, special boosters and moving elements. The goal of the game is to complete each hole of a course using as few strokes as possible and score under par. The player with the lowest score at the end of the course wins. Golf balls can be customized and decorated with hats, trails and patterns.