Destiny 2 PC Keeping Controller Aim Assist

[Oct 24, 2017, 10:53 am ET] - 22 Comments

An interview on The Telegraph chats about the PC edition of Destiny 2 with David Shaw, PC project lead at Bungie, and Thomas Gawrys, lead engineer at Vicarious Visions (thanks DSOGaming). They discuss the challenges of bringing the game to Windows, what they learned from beta testing, and more. They say they've received some negative feedback about aim assist for controllers on the PC, but they indicate that for now they plan on keeping this in the release version as well. Here's word on mouse, keyboard, and controller support:

Given the possibility to play with a mouse and keyboard, would PC be the platform of choice if Destiny 2 were ever to move towards esports?

Gawrys - We love seeing that people spin off their own tournaments and different stuff like that for competitive gaming we don't have anything to announce right now about esports.

Shaw - I think we kinda look at it as that we didn't try to go build an esports, it's nothing we're opposed to in any way, but I think the esports community would decide what the best way to play it is. From our perspective, however people want to play, I mean a lot of the input we put on PC was about choice, letting people play the way they want to play on the hardware they want to play on.

Would you be looking at changing the aim assist on PC if player feedback calls for it to be improved, lessened, or otherwise changed?

Shaw - So, we heard feedback on that and we're definitely listening and we'll continue to listen going forward, but right now we are planning to ship the controller similar to how it was in the beta. We think our controls on the controller are pretty good, and people seem to like them, and we think that the PC players should have the ability to play that way if that's their choice.

Is it possible that you might change that in the future depending on how the community feels about it?

Shaw - I would be speculating, I can't really say what we might or might not do.We're definitely going to listen to feedback, we can commit to that. What we will or won't change, that I can't say with any confidence.

