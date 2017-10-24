Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Next Month

In less than a month, desktop royalty will have the chance to test their resilience against the most majestic empire of the Middle Ages. On November 16, 2017, Paradox Development Studio will release Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon, the latest expansion to the best-selling medieval grand strategy role-playing experience.



The Emperor of China is powerful, but not invulnerable. Clever rulers can exploit the Emperor’s occasional generosity to build their own empire, carefully watching the news reports and changes in the Middle Kingdom so that they can best ride out the tides of history. Then, when the moment is right and you are confident in your strength, strike out and seize the Dragon Throne for yourself.

Jade Dragon features include:

The Further East: A new “China Screen” lays out the status and desires of the Emperor of China, letting you keep tabs on what he wants and how to earn his grace

An Eventful History: Random events tip you off to major happenings in distant Cathay, letting you know when the Middle Kingdom might be shifting its center of gravity

Taoism: A Chinese religion that gives bonuses to stewardship, but spreads very slowly.

New Asian Tributary System: Submit to the Empire as a tributary, always keeping an eye on the waning power of the Emperor, so you can time your escape to freedom

Ambitious Adventurers: Disgruntled princes or curious adventurers may leave China to seek their own fortune to the west.

Amazing Riches: Collect wondrous new Chinese artifacts for your characters, and a new Silk Road system that adjusts returns based on China’s stability.

Chinese Characters: New Chinese and Tibetan portraits and Chinese units bring the empire to life

Eight New Casus Bellis: Fight!