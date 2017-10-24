Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Next Month

Paradox Interactive announces the Jade Dragon expansion for Crusader Kings II is
coming on November 16th to add new content to the medieval strategy/RPG. The
most recent video
from this offers a feature breakdown on what to expect, and there's more on that
topic in the announcement:
In less than a month, desktop royalty will
have the chance to test their resilience against the most majestic empire of the
Middle Ages. On November 16, 2017, Paradox Development Studio will release
Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon, the latest expansion to the best-selling
medieval grand strategy role-playing experience.
The Emperor of China is powerful, but not invulnerable. Clever rulers can
exploit the Emperor’s occasional generosity to build their own empire, carefully
watching the news reports and changes in the Middle Kingdom so that they can
best ride out the tides of history. Then, when the moment is right and you are
confident in your strength, strike out and seize the Dragon Throne for yourself.
Jade Dragon features include:
The Further East: A new “China Screen” lays
out the status and desires of the Emperor of China, letting you keep tabs on
what he wants and how to earn his grace
An Eventful History: Random events tip you
off to major happenings in distant Cathay, letting you know when the Middle
Kingdom might be shifting its center of gravity
Taoism: A Chinese religion that gives
bonuses to stewardship, but spreads very slowly.
New Asian Tributary System: Submit to the
Empire as a tributary, always keeping an eye on the waning power of the
Emperor, so you can time your escape to freedom
Ambitious Adventurers: Disgruntled princes
or curious adventurers may leave China to seek their own fortune to the
west.
Amazing Riches: Collect wondrous new
Chinese artifacts for your characters, and a new Silk Road system that
adjusts returns based on China’s stability.
Chinese Characters: New Chinese and Tibetan
portraits and Chinese units bring the empire to life