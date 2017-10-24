Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization Next Month

Paradox Development Studio announces that Cradle of Civilization, the newest expansion to its flagship grand strategy game Europa Universalis IV, will be available to all wannabe conquerors on November 16, 2017. In less than a month, the million-plus explorers, traders and conquerors that make up the Europa Universalis community will see deeper gameplay and more detailed modeling of the tumultuous Middle East and Central Asia.



Cradle of Civilization will come with a host of new features, centered on the great empires that rose and fall in the fertile valleys that stretch from the Nile to the Indus. But let’s listen to Europa Universalis IV Game Director Jake Leiper-Ritchie outline the exciting changes in this developer video: