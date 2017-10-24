 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization Next Month

[Oct 24, 2017, 10:53 am ET] - Post a Comment

Paradox will be busy on November 16th, as they also plan that date for the release of Cradle of Civilization, a new expansion for Europa Universalis IV, their grand strategy sequel. They offer a new video with a feature breakdown on this project. Here's word:

Paradox Development Studio announces that Cradle of Civilization, the newest expansion to its flagship grand strategy game Europa Universalis IV, will be available to all wannabe conquerors on November 16, 2017. In less than a month, the million-plus explorers, traders and conquerors that make up the Europa Universalis community will see deeper gameplay and more detailed modeling of the tumultuous Middle East and Central Asia.

Cradle of Civilization will come with a host of new features, centered on the great empires that rose and fall in the fertile valleys that stretch from the Nile to the Indus. But let’s listen to Europa Universalis IV Game Director Jake Leiper-Ritchie outline the exciting changes in this developer video:

Cradle of Civilization continues the Paradox Development Studio mission to explore and explain the world beyond most textbooks, giving many great societies their chance to shine and open new and exciting ways for players to experience the early modern era.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Injustice 2 PC; Open Beta Tomorrow
Destiny 2 PC Keeping Controller Aim Assist
Crusader Kings II: Jade Dragon Next Month
Europa Universalis IV: Cradle of Civilization Next Month
Steel Rats Announced
Newegg Accused of Ponzi Scheme
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New AMD Drivers
Battle.net Launches New Social Features
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus System Specs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.