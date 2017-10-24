Steel Rats Announced

Polish publisher and developer Tate Multimedia announces Steel Rats, a combat
racing game rolling out on PC and consoles next year. The
cinematic announcement
trailer somewhat resembles the Mad Max/Road Warrior movies, and the
announcement suggests this is not a coincidence:
Prolific Polish publisher and developer Tate Multimedia are strapping
on their spiked shoulder pads and fire-spewing wheel saws as they today announce
that the all-out motorbike action title Steel Rats is coming to the PlayStation®
4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One and Windows PC in 2018.
Steel Rats is a visceral and groundbreaking evolution of the 2.5D action arcade
genre, fusing destructive, octane-fueled motorbike combat and death-defying
stunt gameplay, set in a visually stylized retro-future world.
Become one with your bike as you master the realistic physics-based controls of
these powerful and deadly vehicles. Choose how you want to tear through the
stylized and highly detailed environments of Steel Rats, traversing up, down,
left and right as your bike speeds fluidly in and out of the game world, over
rooftops and through enemy-infested tunnels.
Join the Steel Rats, a larger-than-life punk biker gang who once ruled the
streets of Coastal City and now find themselves as the last line of defense
against an invading horde of destructive and constantly evolving army of
junkbots. Choose your character, and unlock new special abilities and
customizable bikes to fight with style through vast areas of the city in a
deadly mix of speed, agility and firepower.
Steel Rats features music from the Japanese rock trio The 5.6.7.8’s, who shot to
fame after being featured in Kill Bill: Volume 1 with their hit song “Woo Hoo.”
A remastered version of their track “Hoovering” will be featured in Steel Rats
and was recorded exclusively for the game in the famous Parisian Midilive
Studios, where music for films such as Taken and Hellboy II: The Golden Army was
also recorded.
“Steel Rats is set in an atmospheric, stylized, retro-future version of 40s and
50s Americana,” says Jacek Gburczyk, Tate Multimedia art director. “We’ve taken
everything we love from America in that time period and mixed it up with our
favorite parts of dieselpunk and steampunk influences to create something that
has a wholly original feel and character.”
Wojtek Biliński, head of studio at Tate Multimedia, says, “In terms of gameplay,
we want to have something for speed runners, racers, brawlers, stunt drivers and
all those who want to pull off insane and stylish fight moves from the back of a
turbo-powered motorbike. We hope that everyone will enjoy playing Steel Rats in
one of these ways and discover the many styles of gameplay we aim to deliver.”
Today’s announcement sees the release of an explosive CGI trailer, created by
Deep Blue Studio, featuring The 5.6.7.8’s and their track "Hoovering," with
plenty more news and information on Steel Rats still to come.