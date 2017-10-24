 
Newegg Accused of Ponzi Scheme

[Oct 24, 2017, 10:53 am ET] - 29 Comments

The LA Times reports that four South Korean banks have filed lawsuits against NewEgg, alleging the company engaged in a Ponzi scheme intended to defraud the banks out of millions of dollars (thanks Gizmodo). The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, accusing Newegg and computer wholesaler ASI Corp. of making fraudulent orders for home-theater personal computers from Korean hardware manufacturer Moneual. Moneual is said to be the architects of the scheme, and they are using these phony orders to secure bank financing. Here's word:

The banks allege that they lent Moneual hundreds of millions of dollars because the manufacturer had shown that Newegg and ASI had made sizable orders. Both Newegg and ASI were in on the scheme, the banks say, because Moneual priced the computers that were supposedly ordered at 300 times their actual market value.

“No such business would have bought the products at such an inflated price, unless it intended to create the illusion of extensive, profitable, high-value commerce between it and its supplier for the purpose of defrauding lenders into supporting the transactions,” the complaint said.

Newegg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The plaintiffs demand a jury trial and monetary damages. The lawsuit alleges that, of the orders Newegg and ASI made to Monseual that were financed by the banks, more than $230 million is still owed.

