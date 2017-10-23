New AMD Drivers

AMD Support
now offers new
version 17.10.2 Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers for AMD graphics
cards (thanks Bill). The accompanying notes describe performance improvements:
Support For
- Windows®10 Fall Creators Update
- This release provides initial support for the
Windows®10 Fall Creators Update. For more information please visit here.
- Wolfenstein™ II: The New Colossus
- Up to 8% faster performance on Radeon™ RX
Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition
17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-188)
- Up to 4% faster performance on Radeon RX 580
(8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition
17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-189)
- Destiny 2™
- Up to 43% faster performance on Radeon™ RX
Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition
17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-184)
- Up to 50% faster performance on Radeon RX 580
(8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1
at 2560x1440.(RS-185)
- Assassin's Creed™: Origins
- Up to 16% faster performance on Radeon™ RX
Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition
17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-186)
- Up to 13% faster performance on Radeon RX
580(8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition
17.10.1 at 1920x1080. (RS-187)
- GPU Workload
- A new toggle in Radeon Settings that can be
found under the "Gaming", "Global Settings" options. This toggle will
allow you to switch optimization between graphics or compute workloads
on select Radeon RX 500, Radeon RX 400, Radeon R9 390, Radeon R9 380,
Radeon R9 290 and Radeon R9 285 series graphics products.
- Compute Support
- Radeon Software now supports compute workloads
for up to 12 installed Radeon RX 400, Radeon RX 500 or Radeon RX Vega
series graphics products on Windows®10 system configurations.