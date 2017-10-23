 
New AMD Drivers

[Oct 23, 2017, 8:15 pm ET] - 1 Comment

AMD Support now offers new version 17.10.2 Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers for AMD graphics cards (thanks Bill). The accompanying notes describe performance improvements:

Support For

  • Windows®10 Fall Creators Update
    • This release provides initial support for the Windows®10 Fall Creators Update. For more information please visit here.
  • Wolfenstein™ II: The New Colossus
    • Up to 8% faster performance on Radeon™ RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-188)
    • Up to 4% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics card than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440. (RS-189)
  • Destiny 2™
    • Up to 43% faster performance on Radeon™ RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-184)
    • Up to 50% faster performance on Radeon RX 580 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-185)
  • Assassin's Creed™: Origins
    • Up to 16% faster performance on Radeon™ RX Vega56 (8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 2560x1440.(RS-186)
    • Up to 13% faster performance on Radeon RX 580(8GB) graphics than with Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1 at 1920x1080. (RS-187)
  • GPU Workload
    • A new toggle in Radeon Settings that can be found under the "Gaming", "Global Settings" options. This toggle will allow you to switch optimization between graphics or compute workloads on select Radeon RX 500, Radeon RX 400, Radeon R9 390, Radeon R9 380, Radeon R9 290 and Radeon R9 285 series graphics products.
  • Compute Support
    • Radeon Software now supports compute workloads for up to 12 installed Radeon RX 400, Radeon RX 500 or Radeon RX Vega series graphics products on Windows®10 system configurations.

