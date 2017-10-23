 
Battle.net Launches New Social Features

[Oct 23, 2017, 8:14 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Blizzard announces new social features are now out of beta and now available through Battle.net. This includes a new gifting function, and they are offering everyone a Hearthstone gift to kick that off. Here's the overview:

We’re excited to introduce an array of new social features designed to give Blizzard players even more ways to stay connected inside our games and out—all available starting today in the Blizzard Battle.net® desktop app.

The new Social tab includes the brand-new Blizzard Groups feature and hosts all of your chats, and player-to-player gifting gives you new ways to show your appreciation to your friends.

We’ve also launched some new features that let you control how you appear to the Blizzard community, including profiles and avatars that let you customize your online persona, along with the ability to appear offline—read more about all these features below.

