 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus System Specs

[Oct 23, 2017, 8:14 pm ET] - 4 Comments

Bethesda.net has details on the PC edition of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, including system specifications. Here's word:

For PC gamers, it’s all about the freedom – and we’re not just talking about liberating America from Nazi oppression. From framerates to field-of-view options and beyond, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus includes a host of features on PC, allowing players to customize their experience based on hardware and preferences. Along with the minimum and recommended specs, we’ve got a detailed list of supported features available in The New Colossus when it launches worldwide on October 27.

PC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better
  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)
  • Storage: 55GB
  • Additional Requirements: Steam account and broadband internet connection for activation and installation
    AMD GPU drivers no longer support Windows 8.1

Recommended

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX-9370 or better
  • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or better
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 64-Bit
  • Storage: 55GB
  • Additional Requirements: Steam account and broadband internet connection for activation and installation
    AMD GPU drivers no longer support Windows 8.1

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD Drivers
Battle.net Launches New Social Features
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus System Specs
Assassin's Creed Origins Launch Trailer
Clockwork City DLC: Clockwork City DLC Released
High Hell Released
TARTARUS Next Month
DRAGON BALL FighterZ in January
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
New GeForce Drivers
PUBG as a Service: No Sequel Plans 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.