Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus System Specs

For PC gamers, it’s all about the freedom – and we’re not just talking about liberating America from Nazi oppression. From framerates to field-of-view options and beyond, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus includes a host of features on PC, allowing players to customize their experience based on hardware and preferences. Along with the minimum and recommended specs, we’ve got a detailed list of supported features available in The New Colossus when it launches worldwide on October 27.



PC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS



Minimum

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Storage: 55GB

Additional Requirements: Steam account and broadband internet connection for activation and installation

AMD GPU drivers no longer support Windows 8.1

Recommended