Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus System Specs

Bethesda.net
has details on the PC edition of Wolfenstein II: The New
Colossus
, including system specifications. Here's word:
For PC
gamers, it’s all about the freedom – and we’re not just talking about liberating
America from Nazi oppression. From framerates to field-of-view options and
beyond, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus includes a host of features on PC,
allowing players to customize their experience based on hardware and
preferences. Along with the minimum and recommended specs, we’ve got a detailed
list of supported features available in The New Colossus when it launches
worldwide on October 27.
PC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
Minimum
- CPU: Intel Core i7-3770/AMD FX-8350 or better
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 4GB/AMD Radeon R9 290 4GB or
better
- RAM: 8 GB
- OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)
- Storage: 55GB
- Additional Requirements: Steam account and
broadband internet connection for activation and installation
AMD GPU drivers no longer support Windows 8.1
Recommended
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4770/AMD FX-9370 or better
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB/AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB or
better
- RAM: 16 GB
- OS: Win7, 8.1, or 10 64-Bit
- Storage: 55GB
- Additional Requirements: Steam account and
broadband internet connection for activation and installation
AMD GPU drivers no longer support Windows 8.1