 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Assassin's Creed Origins Launch Trailer

[Oct 23, 2017, 8:14 pm ET] - 5 Comments

UbiBlog now offers the launch trailer for Assassin's Creed Origins. The clip is titled "Legend of the Assassin," and here's the accompanying description:

“The corners of this world speak of a man who fights without being seen.” These words, spoken in the recently released launch trailer for Assassin’s Creed Origins, describe the role players around the world will be stepping into when the game launches on October 27. Bayek’s adventure awaits, and the trailer below gives you a glimpse of the dramatic scope of his journey. From secret meetings and hidden tombs to stealthy assassinations and gladitorial fights, get ready to to walk the path that leads to the founding of the Assassin’s Brotherhood.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD Drivers
Battle.net Launches New Social Features
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus System Specs
Assassin's Creed Origins Launch Trailer
Clockwork City DLC: Clockwork City DLC Released
High Hell Released
TARTARUS Next Month
DRAGON BALL FighterZ in January
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
New GeForce Drivers
PUBG as a Service: No Sequel Plans 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.