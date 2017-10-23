 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Clockwork City DLC: Clockwork City DLC Released

[Oct 23, 2017, 8:14 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Elder Scrolls Online website announces the release of the promised Clockwork City DLC for Bethesda's MMORPG. Word is this is completely free to ESO Plus members, while everyone else can purchase it from the in-game Crown Store for 2000 crowns. This comes along with Update 16 for the base game, and Bethesda shares the following details on the patch:

Update 16 arrives with a base-game patch for all players, free of charge, including a host of fixes, balance changes, additions, and improvements.

Most notably, Update 16 includes the addition of the new Transmutation System, allowing you to change the Traits on your item. You can find everything you need to know about Transmutation in our FAQ article.

The Update 16 base-game patch also brings some improvements to performance. This includes an overhaul to how the game handles animations (reducing memory requirements) and optimizations to the way objects are rendered. This will help to improve frame rates, reduce load times, and stop some crashes.

In addition to this, there's a host of additional changes:

  • Trait Tracker – You can now see whether you've researched a Trait on an item!
  • Various fixes and updates to combat, gameplay, Alliance War, crafting, dungeons, balance, questing, and more
  • Crafting Writ Turn-In Improvements – Deliver writs at any turn-in site in Tamriel
  • New Home – The Orbservatory Prior in Clockwork City
  • Champion Point Increase – Raised by 30 to a total of 690

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD Drivers
Battle.net Launches New Social Features
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus System Specs
Assassin's Creed Origins Launch Trailer
Clockwork City DLC: Clockwork City DLC Released
High Hell Released
TARTARUS Next Month
DRAGON BALL FighterZ in January
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
New GeForce Drivers
PUBG as a Service: No Sequel Plans 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.