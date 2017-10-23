Clockwork City DLC: Clockwork City DLC Released

|
The Elder Scrolls Online website announces the release of the promised Clockwork City DLC for Bethesda's MMORPG. Word is this is completely free to ESO Plus members, while everyone else can purchase it from the in-game Crown Store for 2000 crowns. This comes along with Update 16 for the base game, and Bethesda shares the following details on the patch:
