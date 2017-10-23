Clockwork City DLC: Clockwork City DLC Released

Update 16 arrives with a base-game patch for all players, free of charge, including a host of fixes, balance changes, additions, and improvements.



Most notably, Update 16 includes the addition of the new Transmutation System, allowing you to change the Traits on your item. You can find everything you need to know about Transmutation in our FAQ article.



The Update 16 base-game patch also brings some improvements to performance. This includes an overhaul to how the game handles animations (reducing memory requirements) and optimizations to the way objects are rendered. This will help to improve frame rates, reduce load times, and stop some crashes.



In addition to this, there's a host of additional changes:

Trait Tracker – You can now see whether you've researched a Trait on an item!

Various fixes and updates to combat, gameplay, Alliance War, crafting, dungeons, balance, questing, and more

Crafting Writ Turn-In Improvements – Deliver writs at any turn-in site in Tamriel

New Home – The Orbservatory Prior in Clockwork City

Champion Point Increase – Raised by 30 to a total of 690