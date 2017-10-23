High Hell Released

|
High Hell is now available for Windows and macOS on Steam, come hell or high water. What the high hell is High Hell? It's a "fast-paced first-person shooter and door-kicking simulator." This trailer shows off the game's stylish untextured look and relentless action. This is from the team behind Heavy Bullets, and they are offering a free copy of that with the purchase of this. Here's the deal:
