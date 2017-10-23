 
High Hell Released

[Oct 23, 2017, 8:14 pm ET] - Post a Comment

High Hell is now available for Windows and macOS on Steam, come hell or high water. What the high hell is High Hell? It's a "fast-paced first-person shooter and door-kicking simulator." This trailer shows off the game's stylish untextured look and relentless action. This is from the team behind Heavy Bullets, and they are offering a free copy of that with the purchase of this. Here's the deal:

The kings of eclectic shooters Terri Vellmann (Heavy Bullets) and Doseone (Enter the Gungeon, Gang Beasts) have released their neon-soaked, breakneck first-person shooter High Hell on Steam with 10 percent off the base $9.99 price. Devolver Digital is also offering the duo’s debut game Heavy Bullets for free when fans purchase High Hell on Steam through Nov. 2 [http://store.steampowered.com/app/673000/High_Hell/].

Descend upon the criminal underground with the most blessed of shotguns and bring lethal salvation to those that have fallen from the light. Righteous fury and fancy footwork are crucial to survive an escalating, absurd series of outlandish missions. Pop brainwashed chimps, deface corporate effigies, and dismantle the business dealings of the unrepentant cartel in a vibrant remix of the classic first-person shooter.

