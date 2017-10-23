High Hell Released

The kings of eclectic shooters Terri Vellmann (Heavy Bullets) and Doseone (Enter the Gungeon, Gang Beasts) have released their neon-soaked, breakneck first-person shooter High Hell on Steam with 10 percent off the base $9.99 price. Devolver Digital is also offering the duo’s debut game Heavy Bullets for free when fans purchase High Hell on Steam through Nov. 2 [http://store.steampowered.com/app/673000/High_Hell/].



Descend upon the criminal underground with the most blessed of shotguns and bring lethal salvation to those that have fallen from the light. Righteous fury and fancy footwork are crucial to survive an escalating, absurd series of outlandish missions. Pop brainwashed chimps, deface corporate effigies, and dismantle the business dealings of the unrepentant cartel in a vibrant remix of the classic first-person shooter.