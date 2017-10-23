TARTARUS Next Month

The story is simple: Can a cook save an entire ship (the TARTARUS) and its crew? Complicating matters are the ship’s antiquated computer terminals. To hack them, you will have to use a command-line system like in the Amiga or Commodore days.

TARTARUS’s retro-futuristic style and atmosphere have roots in iconic sci-fi movies such as Alien and Robocop. This style has been brought into the present with sharp, modern graphics.

There are not too many retro-futuristic-style games beyond Alien: Isolation and Soma. Tartarus want to bring this style back, while also featuring sharp, often humorous dialogue which brings levity to the darkness of space.

This is not a game where you kill monsters or mow down waves of genetically-engineered super soldiers. This time, the only enemy will be your mind.

Challenging and unique puzzles are the core of TARTARUS’s mechanics. TARTARUS uses a realistic coding system that will need to be employed to hack the ship. Programming knowledge is not required. Every gamer can hack the ship with a little logic.