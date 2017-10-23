TARTARUS Next Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Developer Abyss Gameworks announces TARTARUS, "a retro-futuristic sci-fi puzzle game" coming to Windows via Humble Store and Steam. The official launch trailer offers a look, and includes word to expect the game's release on November 21st. Here's word on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 24 October 2017, 00:42.
Chatbear Announcements.