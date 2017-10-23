DRAGON BALL FighterZ in January

|
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Sends word to expect the release of DRAGON BALL FighterZ on January 26th on Steam and consoles (Steam actually currently shows this coming on the 25th). They include details on preorders and season passes, though it seems there will be no open beta for PC users. Here's word:
