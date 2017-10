DRAGON BALL FighterZ in January

Digital pre-orders are also going live today for DRAGON BALL FighterZ with a myriad of digital offers: Players who pre-order the game digitally will gain early access to the upcoming DRAGON BALL FighterZ open beta (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One only). Players will also get early access to SSGSS Goku & SSGSS Vegeta along with two exclusive lobby avatars and a Girls Stamp Pack, featuring Android 21, Android 18, and Bulma at launch.

Additionally, a Character Pass for DRAGON BALL FighterZ called the FighterZ Pass will also be available, offering players the opportunity to secure access to eight additional playable characters which will be released post-launch at a discounted price.

Lastly, there is a digital DRAGON BALL FighterZ Ultimate Edition digital offer which will include the game, the FighterZ Pass, an anime music pack containing 11 songs from the DRAGON BALL anime, and a commentator voice pack.

January 26th on Steam and consoles (Steam actually currently shows this coming on the 25th)