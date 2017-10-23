 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

DRAGON BALL FighterZ in January

[Oct 23, 2017, 8:14 pm ET] - Post a Comment

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Sends word to expect the release of DRAGON BALL FighterZ on January 26th on Steam and consoles (Steam actually currently shows this coming on the 25th). They include details on preorders and season passes, though it seems there will be no open beta for PC users. Here's word:

Digital pre-orders are also going live today for DRAGON BALL FighterZ with a myriad of digital offers:

  • Players who pre-order the game digitally will gain early access to the upcoming DRAGON BALL FighterZ open beta (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One only). Players will also get early access to SSGSS Goku & SSGSS Vegeta along with two exclusive lobby avatars and a Girls Stamp Pack, featuring Android 21, Android 18, and Bulma at launch.
  • Additionally, a Character Pass for DRAGON BALL FighterZ called the FighterZ Pass will also be available, offering players the opportunity to secure access to eight additional playable characters which will be released post-launch at a discounted price.
  • Lastly, there is a digital DRAGON BALL FighterZ Ultimate Edition digital offer which will include the game, the FighterZ Pass, an anime music pack containing 11 songs from the DRAGON BALL anime, and a commentator voice pack.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD Drivers
Battle.net Launches New Social Features
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus System Specs
Assassin's Creed Origins Launch Trailer
Clockwork City DLC: Clockwork City DLC Released
High Hell Released
TARTARUS Next Month
DRAGON BALL FighterZ in January
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
New GeForce Drivers
PUBG as a Service: No Sequel Plans 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.