New GeForce Drivers

[Oct 23, 2017, 09:59 am ET] - Post a Comment

The GeForce website now offers new GeForce Game Ready 388.00 WHQL drivers, saying these are the ideal drivers to go along with the Windows edition of Destiny 2, the shooter sequel that's coming to PCs tomorrow. They say these are also the proper drivers for the PC edition of Assassin's Creed Origins, which will launch later this week. They also refer back to the UbiBlog for details on the PC edition the new Assassin's Creed game. They also offer a Destiny 2 Graphics and Performance Guide along with a reminder of their limited-time offer that bundles the game with the purchase of some GTX graphics cards. Here's a bit:

For further info on our recommendations, and to see recommendations for 120 FPS gameplay, head on over to our Destiny 2 Graphics and Performance Guide. This comprehensive deep dive into the PC version of Destiny 2 includes inside info from Bungie themselves, interactive comparisons demonstrating the benefits of each game setting, and benchmarks revealing their impact on your framerate. If there's anything you want to know anything about the PC version's graphics or performance, you'll find the answers in our guide.

