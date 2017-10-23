New GeForce Drivers

|
The GeForce website now offers new GeForce Game Ready 388.00 WHQL drivers, saying these are the ideal drivers to go along with the Windows edition of Destiny 2, the shooter sequel that's coming to PCs tomorrow. They say these are also the proper drivers for the PC edition of Assassin's Creed Origins, which will launch later this week. They also refer back to the UbiBlog for details on the PC edition the new Assassin's Creed game. They also offer a Destiny 2 Graphics and Performance Guide along with a reminder of their limited-time offer that bundles the game with the purchase of some GTX graphics cards. Here's a bit:
