New GeForce Drivers

For further info on our recommendations, and to see recommendations for 120 FPS gameplay, head on over to our Destiny 2 Graphics and Performance Guide. This comprehensive deep dive into the PC version of Destiny 2 includes inside info from Bungie themselves, interactive comparisons demonstrating the benefits of each game setting, and benchmarks revealing their impact on your framerate. If there's anything you want to know anything about the PC version's graphics or performance, you'll find the answers in our guide.