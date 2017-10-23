 
PUBG as a Service: No Sequel Plans

[Oct 23, 2017, 09:59 am ET] - 6 Comments

A video on IGN Access features an interview with PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Brendan "PLAYERUNKNOWN" Greene about the future of this battle royale game that's taken the PC gaming scene by storm (thanks GameSpot). He discusses plans to launch the game on Xbox One, and looks to the future, saying rather than gearing up to create a sequel, the plan is to evolve the original game to follow the games as a service model. Here's word on where he sees the game five years from now:

Oh no, we're building this game as a service. So, we'll still have the boxed copy that you buy, that's what you get for PUBG. We still want to polish and refine and add more maps, add more assets, and continually kind of refine the gameplay and optimize as we go forward.

