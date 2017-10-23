SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon Staggers Out

|
The Drunk Side of the Moon is now available on Steam, a DLC pack with new out-of-this-world content for SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell. There's no word if this somehow syncs up with the old SNES Wizard of Oz game. Here's a trailer showing things off, and here are some details:
