SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon Staggers Out

[Oct 23, 2017, 09:59 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Drunk Side of the Moon is now available on Steam, a DLC pack with new out-of-this-world content for SEUM: Speedrunners from Hell. There's no word if this somehow syncs up with the old SNES Wizard of Oz game. Here's a trailer showing things off, and here are some details:

SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon is an expansion which adds 3 new powerups and 33 new levels in the new space environment.

Speedrun mode now has mutators which allow you to play speedrun mode by having a powerup of your choosing when you start the level. Replay the old levels with completely new strategies.

When you’re done playing all the new levels, you can make your own with the map editor. We’ve updated it with full support for new powerups.

Key Features

  • Roar (New Powerup!): Point and fly, super-fast way to fly through levels. It feels like guiding a Redeemer on steroids.
  • Rocket (New Powerup!): Now you can rocket jump, and it’s fun. But we haven’t stopped there! You can actually jump on the rocket and ride it! Going too slow? No problem shoot the rocket with a fireball to give it an extra boost.
  • Shadow World (New Powerup!): Explore specially crafted levels from the two viewpoints: the world of light and the world of shadows.
  • A cool new environment set in outer space.
  • Additional speedrun mutators: Roar and Rocket.
  • A new song by Jitz.
  • And more secrets and easter eggs. ;)

SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon Staggers Out
