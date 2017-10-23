|
GFK Chart-Track's summarizes game sales in the U.K. for last week. The Sims 4 remains the number one entry on the PC top 30 chart, and ELEX makes its debut at number three. Gran Turismo: Sport enters the all-platforms chart at number one, South Park: The Fractured But Whole debuts at number three, and WWE 2K18 starts off at number four. Here's the PC top 10:
