 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

U.K. Sales Charts

[Oct 23, 2017, 09:59 am ET] - Post a Comment

GFK Chart-Track's summarizes game sales in the U.K. for last week. The Sims 4 remains the number one entry on the PC top 30 chart, and ELEX makes its debut at number three. Gran Turismo: Sport enters the all-platforms chart at number one, South Park: The Fractured But Whole debuts at number three, and WWE 2K18 starts off at number four. Here's the PC top 10:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
1 - 1 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
2 - 2 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
- * 3 ELEX PIRANHA BYTES THQ NORDIC THQ NORDIC
4 - 4 TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER 2 CREATIVE ASSEMBLY SEGA SEGA
8 ˄ 5 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
19 ˄ 6 OVERWATCH GAME OF THE YEAR EDITION BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
6 ˅ 7 THE SIMS 4 CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
14 ˄ 8 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE PACK 7 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
9 - 9 X-PLANE 11 LAMINAR RESEARCH AEROSOFT AEROSOFT
11 ˄ 10 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
PUBG as a Service: No Sequel Plans
SEUM: The Drunk Side of the Moon Staggers Out
U.K. Sales Charts
Op Ed
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Battleborn's Final Update
First-Person Mode Within The Evil Within 2
SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition This Week 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.