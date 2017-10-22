 
Battleborn's Final Update

[Oct 22, 2017, 1:21 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Gearbox Software Support has details on the Fall Update for Battleborn (thanks MP1ST). Gearbox recently announced this will be the final content update for the MOBA shooter before it goes into maintenance mode, which will address bugs and other issues that pop up. The update adds new skins and taunts, and also includes a different approach to character balance intended to change how powers scale over the course of a game. Here's word on that:

Prior to these changes, low damage skills became relatively more powerful as players leveled up when compared to high damage skills and attacks. These changes are intended to normalize those relationships so that as players level up, strength relationships are preserved. This should eliminate some esoteric power dynamics as players level and allow augments and mutations to be the source of power spikes as well as early/mid/late-game differences in character strength. This effort also resulted in a number of bug fixes for skills that scaled incorrectly.

