Battleborn's Final Update

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Gearbox Software Support has details on the Fall Update for Battleborn (thanks MP1ST). Gearbox recently announced this will be the final content update for the MOBA shooter before it goes into maintenance mode, which will address bugs and other issues that pop up. The update adds new skins and taunts, and also includes a different approach to character balance intended to change how powers scale over the course of a game. Here's word on that:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 22 October 2017, 13:26.
Chatbear Announcements.