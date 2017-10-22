First-Person Mode Within The Evil Within 2

All you have to do is open the console and type “pl_FPS 1”. By doing this, you will enable the first-person mode. Players can aim, shoot, interact with the environments and do pretty much everything. And while this was not the “way the game was meant to be played“, it still is pretty cool.



In order to enable the in-game console, you’ll have to follow this guide:

Create a shortcut on your desktop and add: +com_allowconsole 1

Start the game from the shortcut

While in game, press the insert key to bring the console