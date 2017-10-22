 
First-Person Mode Within The Evil Within 2

[Oct 22, 2017, 1:21 pm ET] - Post a Comment

DSOGaming has details on an undocumented first-person mode found within The Evil Within 2, the new survival/horror sequel from Tango Gameworks. This video shows the mode in action, and here are instructions on how to experience first-person play first-hand:

All you have to do is open the console and type “pl_FPS 1”. By doing this, you will enable the first-person mode. Players can aim, shoot, interact with the environments and do pretty much everything. And while this was not the “way the game was meant to be played“, it still is pretty cool.

In order to enable the in-game console, you’ll have to follow this guide:

  • Create a shortcut on your desktop and add: +com_allowconsole 1
  • Start the game from the shortcut
  • While in game, press the insert key to bring the console

