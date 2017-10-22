SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition This Week

BANDAI NAMCO BANDAI (etc.) announces SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe
Edition is coming to Steam on October 27th, offering additional content as part
of its deluxitude. This trailer offers
a look, and here's the news:
Today, we are thrilled to announce that SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization
Deluxe Edition is coming to PC via Steam™ on October 27, 2017. SWORD ART ONLINE:
Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition will include the full game and all DLC
previously released for the PlayStation 4 version of the game including the Lord
of the Inferno DLC and all three chapters of the Abyss of the Shrine Maiden DLC
for $49.99.
Written in close collaboration with Reki Kawahara, creator of the popular
light novel and anime series Sword Art Online, SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow
Realization Deluxe Edition brings back beloved characters Asuna, Leafa, Silica,
Lisbeth, and Sinon to join Kirito on his adventure through the new Virtual
Reality Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (VRMMORPG), “Sword Art:
Origin.” Players will choose up to three characters to join their party as they
explore the expansive world of Ainground, battling enemies and taking on quests
from the mysterious AI, Premiere.
In addition, SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition includes all
3 chapters from the Abyss of the Shrine Maiden saga. Experience the expansive
story that put Kirito and friends in new areas and dungeons to unravel the
mysterious story behind the hooded character.