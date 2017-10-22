SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition This Week

Today, we are thrilled to announce that SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition is coming to PC via Steam™ on October 27, 2017. SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition will include the full game and all DLC previously released for the PlayStation 4 version of the game including the Lord of the Inferno DLC and all three chapters of the Abyss of the Shrine Maiden DLC for $49.99.



Written in close collaboration with Reki Kawahara, creator of the popular light novel and anime series Sword Art Online, SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition brings back beloved characters Asuna, Leafa, Silica, Lisbeth, and Sinon to join Kirito on his adventure through the new Virtual Reality Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (VRMMORPG), “Sword Art: Origin.” Players will choose up to three characters to join their party as they explore the expansive world of Ainground, battling enemies and taking on quests from the mysterious AI, Premiere.



In addition, SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition includes all 3 chapters from the Abyss of the Shrine Maiden saga. Experience the expansive story that put Kirito and friends in new areas and dungeons to unravel the mysterious story behind the hooded character.