 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Steam Top 10

[Oct 22, 2017, 1:20 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Here's Valve's accounting of the 10 bestsellers on Steam this week. The ICEY/Steam Link bundle was less than half the price of the hardware alone, but that launched late in the week:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  3. South Park: The Fractured But Whole
  4. ELEX
  5. Middle-earth: Shadow of War
  6. Cuphead
  7. Steam Link
  8. ICEY
  9. South Park The Fractured But Whole Standard Edition ASIA
  10. Divinity: Original Sin 2

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Battleborn's Final Update
First-Person Mode Within The Evil Within 2
SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition This Week
Steam Top 10
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Metaverse
Sunday Tech Bits
Sunday Safety Dance
Sunday Legal Briefs
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Destiny 2 Season Details
Aquanox: Deep Descent Beta Next Weekend
Saturday Patches
Saturday Interviews
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.