Steam Top 10

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition South Park: The Fractured But Whole ELEX Middle-earth: Shadow of War Cuphead Steam Link ICEY South Park The Fractured But Whole Standard Edition ASIA Divinity: Original Sin 2

Here's Valve's accounting of the 10 bestsellers on Steam this week. The/Steam Link bundle was less than half the price of the hardware alone, but that launched late in the week: