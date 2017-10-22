Out of the Blue

 
[Oct 22, 2017, 1:20 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Congrats to the Astros, even if their victory spoils the Yankees/Dodgers matchup I mentioned. Apologies if I spoiled that game for anyone who DVRed it, but I've come across so many mentions of it that I can't imagine being able to avoid the news. This is weird for me because I've never been able to get used to the Astros moving to the American League, so to me it feels like a World Series between two N.L. teams. The only thing that would be odder to me would be an Astros versus Brewers matchup, since both the league seems wrong to me for both of those teams. I feel like I can be excused for feeling that way about the Astros, but I should probably try harder to accept the Brewers thing, since it's getting close to 20 years since they switched leagues.

