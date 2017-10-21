Destiny 2 Season Details

Each new season will also change the "themes for the player experience". Or in other words: we'll be getting new loot to chase and improved quality of features, which given that console players are already complaining of a lack of content in the endgame, has to be a good thing. Paradis also revealed that the first major event in season two will be the Dawning, an in-game holiday which celebrates the arrival of the light of the Traveler. (I'm sorry it sounds so culty, blame the barmy lore.) The Dawning will last for three weeks, and involve snowball fights and ice hockey in the tower, plus some other wintry shenanigans in The Farm social space.



Lest you worry it's entirely cosmetic, there will also be snowballs out in the game world, which will apparently do actual damage. More promisingly there will be a bespoke set of The Dawning gear to collect (if it's anything like previous events in Destiny 1, these will be earned from the Bright Engrams which can only be acquired by leveling up or paid for with Silver at the Eververse microtransaction store.)



Paradis also talked about the reception to the recent Iron Banner PvP event which console players experienced a couple of weeks ago. Following a ton of negative feedback related to the token system used to get loot drops, the season two's Iron Banner will enable players to buy specific weapons and armour with their tokens and legendary shards (both earned through gameplay) without relying on RNG. Bungie also showed off some armor 'ornaments', essentially fancy new looks, which players will be able to earn in season two. Note that there will still be one more old Iron Banner as part of season one, which means PC players still get to join the chorus of complaint in the meantime.