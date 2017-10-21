Destiny 2 Season Details

PC Gamer
has some details on Season 2 for Destiny 2
, though PC gamers
haven't gotten the game to experience Season 1 yet. This includes an overview on
how seasons will work in general in the shooter sequel, and word that they are
taking the RNG (and thus, some frustration) out of the seasonal reward system.
Here are some details:
Each new season will also change the "themes for
the player experience". Or in other words: we'll be getting new loot to chase
and improved quality of features, which given that console players are already
complaining of a lack of content in the endgame, has to be a good thing. Paradis
also revealed that the first major event in season two will be the Dawning, an
in-game holiday which celebrates the arrival of the light of the Traveler. (I'm
sorry it sounds so culty, blame the barmy lore.) The Dawning will last for three
weeks, and involve snowball fights and ice hockey in the tower, plus some other
wintry shenanigans in The Farm social space.
Lest you worry it's entirely cosmetic, there will also be snowballs out in the
game world, which will apparently do actual damage. More promisingly there will
be a bespoke set of The Dawning gear to collect (if it's anything like previous
events in Destiny 1, these will be earned from the Bright Engrams which can only
be acquired by leveling up or paid for with Silver at the Eververse
microtransaction store.)
Paradis also talked about the reception to the recent Iron Banner PvP event
which console players experienced a couple of weeks ago. Following a ton of
negative feedback related to the token system used to get loot drops, the season
two's Iron Banner will enable players to buy specific weapons and armour with
their tokens and legendary shards (both earned through gameplay) without relying
on RNG. Bungie also showed off some armor 'ornaments', essentially fancy new
looks, which players will be able to earn in season two. Note that there will
still be one more old Iron Banner as part of season one, which means PC players
still get to join the chorus of complaint in the meantime.