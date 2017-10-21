Aquanox: Deep Descent Beta Next Weekend

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



Where : Steam (PC)

When : Friday, October 27, 6:00 PM CET, to Sunday, October 29, 11:59 PM CET

What :

2 game modes: Team Deathmatch & Deathmatch

4v4 or 8v8 (depending on the map)

4 different maps - 2 of them exclusively introduced with this event

Who: Everyone who participated in the previous Beta weekend, all Kickstarter backers & the first 100k people, who register for an activation key



For anyone interested in where to register for a key, follow us on www.facebook.com/aquanoxofficial and you will be updated soon!



Also don’t miss out on our Facebook post about the competition (coming soon) for a chance to win prizes worth more than 500€.