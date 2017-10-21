 
Aquanox: Deep Descent Beta Next Weekend

[Oct 21, 2017, 1:31 pm ET] - Post a Comment

THQ Nordic announces that next weekend they are holding another multiplayer beta weekend for Aquanox: Deep Descent, their underwater 6DoF vehicular shooter. They offer this trailer to illustrate the news. They also send along an outline of what they will be testing, and who will be invited, offering vague details on how to score a key:

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

Where: Steam (PC)
When: Friday, October 27, 6:00 PM CET, to Sunday, October 29, 11:59 PM CET
What:

  • 2 game modes: Team Deathmatch & Deathmatch
  • 4v4 or 8v8 (depending on the map)
  • 4 different maps - 2 of them exclusively introduced with this event

Who: Everyone who participated in the previous Beta weekend, all Kickstarter backers & the first 100k people, who register for an activation key

For anyone interested in where to register for a key, follow us on www.facebook.com/aquanoxofficial and you will be updated soon!

Also don’t miss out on our Facebook post about the competition (coming soon) for a chance to win prizes worth more than 500€.

Aquanox: Deep Descent Beta Next Weekend
