Aquanox: Deep Descent Beta Next Weekend

THQ Nordic announces that next weekend they are holding another multiplayer beta weekend for Aquanox: Deep Descent, their underwater 6DoF vehicular shooter. They offer this trailer to illustrate the news. They also send along an outline of what they will be testing, and who will be invited, offering vague details on how to score a key:
