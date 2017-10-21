Out of the Blue

 
[Oct 21, 2017, 1:30 pm ET] - 11 Comments

Hey, the Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend, and apparently the prime viewing will be in the wee hours of tonight/tomorrow morning. Apparently it's a big weekend for these things, as they add, "The Orionids are one of four minor meteor showers underway this weekend, though the Southern Taurids, Epsilon Geminids, and Leonis Minorids are all near the end of their periods and produce single digit meteor rates." Something to hold over sky watchers for the Geminids in December, which they say should peak at up to around two meteors per minute.

Meteoric Links: Thanks Ant.
Play: Battle Golf Online.
Links: Quaker Apples & Cinnamon has ~35% less sugar: because they've cut the portion size by 35%, while the price remains 100%.
Story: Trump plans to release JFK assassination documents despite concerns from federal agencies.
Science: Elon Musk’s Boring Company is digging a 10-mile tunnel in Maryland.
Media: StarCrafts Season 5 Ep 26 The Fall (part 2) and (part 3).
GET A HOBBY: Work with ROCKS and CEMENT like JOHN DUNSWORTH.
How drug companies make you buy more medicine than you need.
Follow-up: Judge Won't Release Bail Money to Jailed Martin Shkreli.

