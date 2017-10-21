Out of the Blue

|
Hey, the Orionid meteor shower peaks this weekend, and apparently the prime viewing will be in the wee hours of tonight/tomorrow morning. Apparently it's a big weekend for these things, as they add, "The Orionids are one of four minor meteor showers underway this weekend, though the Southern Taurids, Epsilon Geminids, and Leonis Minorids are all near the end of their periods and produce single digit meteor rates." Something to hold over sky watchers for the Geminids in December, which they say should peak at up to around two meteors per minute.
