 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Steam Sale Dates Leaked?

[Oct 20, 2017, 7:40 pm ET] - 11 Comments

A post on reddit claims to reveal the start dates for the upcoming Steam sales for Halloween, Black Friday, and their big Winter sale. The post is actually removed, as reddit cites one of their rules, saying this is "unverified," as there's "no mention of a source." Eurogamer follows up on these dates, saying they have "independently corroborated them as correct." However, their post does have the same faults as the original from reddit, as it does not mention a source, so on some level seems likewise unverified. But it does seem like it's been a long time since Steam held a big sale where the date didn't leak in advance, so there's that. Here are the dates for which they are vouching:

The remaining Steam sales in 2017 are:

  • Steam Halloween Sale: Thursday 26th October to Wednesday 1st November
  • Steam Black Friday Sale: Wednesday 22nd November to Tuesday 28th
  • Steam Winter Sale: Thursday 21st December to Thursday 4th January 2018

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Sale Dates Leaked?
Windows 10 Adds TruePlay Anti-Cheat Software
Team Fortress 2 Jungle Inferno Ignites
Sudden Strike 4: The Road to Dunkirk Released
Sociable Soccer Early Access
Consortium: The Tower Demo
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Destiny 2 Day One Issues Outlined
Steam Link on the Cheap 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.