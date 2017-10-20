Windows 10 Adds TruePlay Anti-Cheat Software

|
Microsoft offers details on TruePlay, a new anti-cheating system for Universal Windows Platform games that was part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (thanks MP1ST). Interestingly, this can be optionally turned off on the client end, and no data will be transmitted without the user's permission, but TruePlay must be active to access games that require it. Here are some details:
