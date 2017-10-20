Windows 10 Adds TruePlay Anti-Cheat Software

TruePlay provides developers with a new set of tools to combat cheating within their PC games.



A game enrolled in TruePlay will run in a protected process, which mitigates a class of common attacks. Additionally, a Windows service will monitor gaming sessions for behaviors and manipulations that are common in cheating scenarios. These data will be collected, and alerts will be generated only when cheating behavior appears to be occurring. To ensure and protect customer privacy while preventing false positives, these data are only shared with developers after processing has determined cheating is likely to have occurred.



The TruePlay APIs for the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) allow limited interaction between games and the game monitoring system on Windows 10 PCs. These APIs are located in the <gamemonitor.h> header.