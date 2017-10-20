 
Windows 10 Adds TruePlay Anti-Cheat Software

[Oct 20, 2017, 7:40 pm ET] - 7 Comments

Microsoft offers details on TruePlay, a new anti-cheating system for Universal Windows Platform games that was part of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update (thanks MP1ST). Interestingly, this can be optionally turned off on the client end, and no data will be transmitted without the user's permission, but TruePlay must be active to access games that require it. Here are some details:

TruePlay provides developers with a new set of tools to combat cheating within their PC games.

A game enrolled in TruePlay will run in a protected process, which mitigates a class of common attacks. Additionally, a Windows service will monitor gaming sessions for behaviors and manipulations that are common in cheating scenarios. These data will be collected, and alerts will be generated only when cheating behavior appears to be occurring. To ensure and protect customer privacy while preventing false positives, these data are only shared with developers after processing has determined cheating is likely to have occurred.

The TruePlay APIs for the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) allow limited interaction between games and the game monitoring system on Windows 10 PCs. These APIs are located in the <gamemonitor.h> header.

