Team Fortress 2 Jungle Inferno Ignites

Additional information available on the website ( http://www.teamfortress.com/jungleinferno/ )

5 featured community maps: Mossrock, Lazarus, Brazil, Enclosure, and Banana Bay

1 new official map: Mercenary Park

5 new community taunts: The Dueling Banjo, The Jumping Jack, The Soviet Strongarm, The Russian Arms Race, and The Headcase

2 new official taunts: Yeti Punch and Yeti Smash

2 community cosmetic cases with 20 items each

2 new War Paint collections made up of community-made War Paints and official War Paints

2 new War Paint collections filled with classic weapon skins being brought back for another tour

4 new Pyro items: The Dragon's Fury, The Thermal Thruster (with a new kill taunt: The Gas Blast), The Gas Passer, and the Hot Hand

1 new Heavy item: The Second Banana

Free contracts to earn the new Pyro and Heavy items

36 campaign contracts

Mercenary Park Gift Shop to select your campaign contract rewards

Equippable ConTracker to customize and track your campaign experience

The Team Fortress blog announces the promisedupdate is now live in. The previously revealed patch notes are here , now with 100% more text. Here's the overview: