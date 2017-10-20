 
Team Fortress 2 Jungle Inferno Ignites

[Oct 20, 2017, 7:40 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Team Fortress blog announces the promised Jungle Inferno update is now live in Team Fortress 2. The previously revealed patch notes are here, now with 100% more text. Here's the overview:

  • Additional information available on the website (http://www.teamfortress.com/jungleinferno/)
  • 5 featured community maps: Mossrock, Lazarus, Brazil, Enclosure, and Banana Bay
  • 1 new official map: Mercenary Park
  • 5 new community taunts: The Dueling Banjo, The Jumping Jack, The Soviet Strongarm, The Russian Arms Race, and The Headcase
  • 2 new official taunts: Yeti Punch and Yeti Smash
  • 2 community cosmetic cases with 20 items each
  • 2 new War Paint collections made up of community-made War Paints and official War Paints
  • 2 new War Paint collections filled with classic weapon skins being brought back for another tour
  • 4 new Pyro items: The Dragon's Fury, The Thermal Thruster (with a new kill taunt: The Gas Blast), The Gas Passer, and the Hot Hand
  • 1 new Heavy item: The Second Banana
  • Free contracts to earn the new Pyro and Heavy items
  • 36 campaign contracts
  • Mercenary Park Gift Shop to select your campaign contract rewards
  • Equippable ConTracker to customize and track your campaign experience

