Sudden Strike 4: The Road to Dunkirk Released

[Oct 20, 2017, 7:40 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Kalypso Media announces the release of The Road to Dunkirk, the first DLC for Sudden Strike 4, their World War II RTS sequel for Windows, macOS, Linux, and PlayStation 4, with the PC versions available on GOG.com and Steam. This trailer from a couple of weeks ago shows this off, and here's the official description of the dramatic history recreated in this add-on:

This exciting new DLC offers four new singleplayer missions based around one of the most intense and dramatic conflicts in the entire war, as the Allied forces made a desperate bid to rescue British, French and Belgian troops trapped in the eponymous French town, surrounded by the German army with seemingly no hope for escape.

In the German side of the campaign, players must break through the French defenses in the Battle of Lille to capture the town of Dunkirk and ultimately hunt down and destroy a British battleship. In the Allied campaign, players will launch a counter-offensive during the Battle of Ypres-Comines and attempt to evacuate as many soldiers as possible during Operation Dynamo itself. To aid in the battle, players will have two new commanders to choose from: French war hero Charles de Gaulle and British Expeditionary Force division commander Harold Alexander, further adding to your strategic options for each mission.

Last but not least, Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk also introduces 10 all-new units for players to deploy, including the German SIG 33 Bison artillery, the French Char B1 heavy tank, the British A10 Cruiser Mk. II medium tank and destroyer HMS Ivanhoe.

Sudden Strike 4: The Road to Dunkirk Released
