Sociable Soccer Early Access

[Oct 20, 2017, 7:40 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Early access to Sociable Soccer is now available through Steam, offering the chance to dip your toe into the work-in-progress version of this association football/soccer simulation. Word is, "With its emphasis on fast, slick gameplay and intuitive game controls, Sociable Soccer is looking sharper and playing better than ever, an arcade antidote to the simulation-heavy big boys." Here's word on what's currently present in the game's early access form:

Features available at the launch of Early Access include:

  • Fast, slick, ultra-responsive gameplay with intuitive game controls
  • Play with a variety of control methods & cameras, including THAT camera angle
  • Over 1,000 fully researched club & international teams
  • Over 30,000 players (each with his own player card)
  • Local Multiplayer Mode (Online Multiplayer on its way very soon)
  • Loads of formations and tactics options to fine tune your team
  • 67 full international, real world football leagues, cups and tournaments
  • Boss Mode: Upgrade your boss character by winning international trophies with clubs from around the world (minimum 100 hours campaign)

