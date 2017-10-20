Sociable Soccer Early Access

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Early access to Sociable Soccer is now available through Steam, offering the chance to dip your toe into the work-in-progress version of this association football/soccer simulation. Word is, "With its emphasis on fast, slick gameplay and intuitive game controls, Sociable Soccer is looking sharper and playing better than ever, an arcade antidote to the simulation-heavy big boys." Here's word on what's currently present in the game's early access form:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 October 2017, 02:44.
Chatbear Announcements.