 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Consortium: The Tower Demo

[Oct 20, 2017, 7:40 pm ET] - 1 Comment

A playable demo for Consortium: The Tower is now available on Steam, offering the chance to sample this Windows sci-fi RPG that's currently in open access. This post fills in all the details, and requests that fans of the game help spread the word:

We have just released a playable demo for Consortium: The Tower on Steam. Included is the entire rooftop of the Churchill Tower. In a real-time first person environment you can fight, sneak, talk and explore (or any combination thereof).

We’re inviting anyone out there who might be interested in a hard-core, pure single-player role-playing experience that is nonlinear and highly replayable to check out our demo.

Anyone who purchases Consortium: The Tower or backs us on Fig and gains full access to the latest Alpha, you’ll be able to load any saved universe you created in the demo and continue your adventure seamlessly. You can also import saved universes from CONSORTIUM into the demo if you have them, but they are not necessary to enjoy the experience.

For those of you who already own our game, please consider helping us spread the word about this demo to friends and family who may be interested?

Also, for those with a twitter account - we would deeply appreciate you considering re-tweeting the following to help us spread the word?

https://twitter.com/iDGi_1/status/921425326504161280

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Sale Dates Leaked?
Windows 10 Adds TruePlay Anti-Cheat Software
Team Fortress 2 Jungle Inferno Ignites
Sudden Strike 4: The Road to Dunkirk Released
Sociable Soccer Early Access
Consortium: The Tower Demo
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Destiny 2 Day One Issues Outlined
Steam Link on the Cheap 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.