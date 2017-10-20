Consortium: The Tower Demo

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A playable demo for Consortium: The Tower is now available on Steam, offering the chance to sample this Windows sci-fi RPG that's currently in open access. This post fills in all the details, and requests that fans of the game help spread the word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 21 October 2017, 02:44.
Chatbear Announcements.