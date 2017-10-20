Consortium: The Tower Demo

We have just released a playable demo for Consortium: The Tower on Steam. Included is the entire rooftop of the Churchill Tower. In a real-time first person environment you can fight, sneak, talk and explore (or any combination thereof).



We’re inviting anyone out there who might be interested in a hard-core, pure single-player role-playing experience that is nonlinear and highly replayable to check out our demo.



Anyone who purchases Consortium: The Tower or backs us on Fig and gains full access to the latest Alpha, you’ll be able to load any saved universe you created in the demo and continue your adventure seamlessly. You can also import saved universes from CONSORTIUM into the demo if you have them, but they are not necessary to enjoy the experience.



For those of you who already own our game, please consider helping us spread the word about this demo to friends and family who may be interested?



Also, for those with a twitter account - we would deeply appreciate you considering re-tweeting the following to help us spread the word?



https://twitter.com/iDGi_1/status/921425326504161280