Destiny 2 Day One Issues Outlined

In spite of the delay between the launch of Destiny 2 on consoles and PCs,
a new update on
Bungie.net
outlines issues Bungie is aware will not be fixed for the Windows
launch on October 24th (thanks
DSOGaming
). These are largely different than the problems with the console
editions that have inspired
unhappiness on its forums
, as they center on PC hardware and networking
issues. Here's a list:
Day 1 PC Known Issues List
Listed below are issues that Bungie is aware of that exist in Destiny 2 on PC.
- SLI, HDR, and VSYNC: Players may
experience some rare issues when enabling SLI, HDR, or disabling VSYNC in
some non-native resolutions. For the best experience, players are encouraged
to use these features while running at their display’s maximum available
resolution.
- Saxophone Errors when Launching:
Players may erroneously encounter Saxophone errors when launching the
Destiny 2 application directly from the .exe file. Players who encounter
this issue must close the application and relaunch through Blizzard’s
Battle.net app.
- Idling to Title Screen: In some
activities, players who are returned to the title screen due to idling may
be unable to log back in. Players who encounter this issue must close and
relaunch the Destiny 2 application.
- Login after Disconnects: A generic
error code may appear to players who lose internet connection, which may
block an affected player from logging back in even after reconnecting.
Players who believe they are encountering this issue should close the
Destiny 2 application and relaunch.
- Buffalo Errors on multiple PCs:
Players may encounter Buffalo errors when logging in to Destiny 2 on
multiple PCs at the same time. To prevent this issue, players must ensure
that they are logged out of Destiny 2 on any PC that they do not currently
intend to play on.
- Cursor in Tri-Monitor Configurations:
Changing resolution between 5760x1080, 4080x768, and 3072x768 may trap the
mouse cursor in the right-most monitor. Players who encounter this issue
should ALT+TAB out of the Destiny 2 application, then back. Players may also
toggle Windowed Mode by pressing ALT+ENTER.
- Tri-Monitor Depth of Field: DOF
effects may be overly aggressive on some tri-monitor configurations. Players
who encounter issues with DOF can disable this feature in the Graphics
Settings.
- Windows 10 Game Bar: The Windows 10
game bar may not work in Fullscreen Mode. Affected players who wish to use
this feature should use Windowed or Windowed Fullscreen Mode.
- NumPad Binding: Players are not able
to bind controls to most NumPad keys.
- Screen Bounds on AZERTY Keyboards:
Players may receive an incorrect key prompt when adjusting screen bounds on
an AZERTY keyboard.
- IME in Fullscreen: Players who are
running Input Method Editors may encounter a black screen or delay when
inputting characters in Fullscreen Mode. For the best experience, these
players are encouraged to play in Windowed or Windowed Fullscreen Modes.
- Closing Application: When closing
Destiny 2 on PC, players must close the application via mouse input.
Controllers cannot select the in-game button to close the Destiny 2
application.
- Corporate and University Networks:
Some players may be unable to play Destiny 2 on corporate or university
networks. Players who encounter this issue must contact their IT department,
to meet the connectivity standards outlined in our Network Troubleshooting
Guide.
For the best experience, it is recommended that players update their drivers
to their most recent versions, and accept any Windows updates that have yet to
be applied before accessing the Destiny 2 on PC.