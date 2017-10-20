 
Steam Link on the Cheap

[Oct 20, 2017, 09:54 am ET] - 4 Comments

Some sharp-eyed readers here noticed something we failed to note about the sale of ICEY on Steam when we reported it last night. Besides a 30% discount that brings the price of the 2D platformer down to $7.69 USD, Valve is also offering a bundle that includes Steam Link hardware for just a dollar more, so the game and Steam link together are 86% off. It's actually not quite that good, because this carries a $7.99 USD shipping charge, but in the end you get the game and Steam Link shipped for $16.68, while the Steam Link usually sells for $49.99 plus shipping. Steam Link is a hardware solution that allows you to play games from your PC streamed to a television set, which should suit games like ICEY nicely. This deal is valid until 1:00 pm EDT tomorrow.

