Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Jeep and Dodge DLC

Jeep DLC

new offroad track (Jeep DLC)

new look of aluminium material

fixed misaligned push rod in v8

creating profile improved ui

you can go back from showroom without selecting any car

quitting shop bug fixed

shock absorbers will now unblock knucles on some type of suspensions

driveshaft will now block i4 4x4 gearbox

adjusted some texture resolution size

mazda rx7 rim fixed to have chrome logo

Steam now offers new Jeep DLC and new Dodge DLC for, the auto repair game for Windows. The Jeep pack includes new parts along with four vehicles, the Grand Cherokee SRT, military and civilian Jeep Willys, and the Wrangler. The Dodge DLC includes two classics from the muscle car era, the 1968 Dodge Charger and the 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T. These come along with a new patch updating the base game to version 1.4.2. Here's word on what the patch adds: