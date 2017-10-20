 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Jeep and Dodge DLC

[Oct 20, 2017, 09:54 am ET] - 11 Comments

Steam now offers new Jeep DLC and new Dodge DLC for Car Mechanic Simulator 2018, the auto repair game for Windows. The Jeep pack includes new parts along with four vehicles, the Grand Cherokee SRT, military and civilian Jeep Willys, and the Wrangler. The Dodge DLC includes two classics from the muscle car era, the 1968 Dodge Charger and the 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T. These come along with a new patch updating the base game to version 1.4.2. Here's word on what the patch adds:

  • Jeep DLC
  • new offroad track (Jeep DLC)
  • new look of aluminium material
  • fixed misaligned push rod in v8
  • creating profile improved ui
  • you can go back from showroom without selecting any car
  • quitting shop bug fixed
  • shock absorbers will now unblock knucles on some type of suspensions
  • driveshaft will now block i4 4x4 gearbox
  • adjusted some texture resolution size
  • mazda rx7 rim fixed to have chrome logo

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Destiny 2 Day One Issues Outlined
Steam Link on the Cheap
Car Mechanic Simulator 2018 Jeep and Dodge DLC
Team Fortress 2 Patch Today
Morning Patches
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Civilization III Free on Humble Store
Painkiller Hell & Damnation Free on GameSessions
Civilization VI Fall Update & New DLC 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.