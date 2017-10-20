Team Fortress 2 Patch Today

Typically we ship updates on a Thursday, so those of you expecting the Jungle Inferno Update to flip live today, you might want to sit down for this next part. If you're already in a comfortable sitting position, you might want to sit up straighter, because we're about to tell you we're delaying a day and we don't want you to twist your lumbar.



We're delaying a day. The update's almost finished, but it's a pretty big one, and we wanted another day to get everything ready and stress test it a little more. Our current plan is to release the update early tomorrow. Here's a big list of the changes, additions and fixes we'll be shipping tomorrow in the meantime.