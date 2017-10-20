 
Team Fortress 2 Patch Today

[Oct 20, 2017, 09:54 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Team Fortress 2 blog says that the planned Jungle Inferno patch is expected this morning. Valve notes they usually issue such patches on Thursday, so they reassure everyone this is to be expected today. Here's the post from last night on the topic:

Typically we ship updates on a Thursday, so those of you expecting the Jungle Inferno Update to flip live today, you might want to sit down for this next part. If you're already in a comfortable sitting position, you might want to sit up straighter, because we're about to tell you we're delaying a day and we don't want you to twist your lumbar.

We're delaying a day. The update's almost finished, but it's a pretty big one, and we wanted another day to get everything ready and stress test it a little more. Our current plan is to release the update early tomorrow. Here's a big list of the changes, additions and fixes we'll be shipping tomorrow in the meantime.

