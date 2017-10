Civilization III Free on Humble Store

Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete, the latest offering in the Sid Meier's Civilization III franchise, provides gaming fans with Sid Meier's Civilization III, the highly-addictive journey of discovery, combined with the updated and enhanced multiplayer expansion pack Sid Meier's Civilization III: Play the World*, as well as all of the great new civilizations, scenarios, and features from Sid Meier's Civilization III: Conquests! Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete provides more ways to explore, more strategies to employ, more modes of play, and more ways to win, all in one box!



*Online Multiplayer to be suspended as of May 31st 2014, LAN mode still supported

The Humble Store now offersto anyone who picks up their copy within the next couple of days. This installment in the classic turn-based strategy series was first released in 2001, and it seems possible there's someone somewhere who has been playing "just one more turn" for the past 16 straight years. Here's a refresher: