Civilization III Free on Humble Store

[Oct 19, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - 3 Comments

The Humble Store now offers Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete to anyone who picks up their copy within the next couple of days. This installment in the classic turn-based strategy series was first released in 2001, and it seems possible there's someone somewhere who has been playing "just one more turn" for the past 16 straight years. Here's a refresher:

Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete, the latest offering in the Sid Meier's Civilization III franchise, provides gaming fans with Sid Meier's Civilization III, the highly-addictive journey of discovery, combined with the updated and enhanced multiplayer expansion pack Sid Meier's Civilization III: Play the World*, as well as all of the great new civilizations, scenarios, and features from Sid Meier's Civilization III: Conquests! Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete provides more ways to explore, more strategies to employ, more modes of play, and more ways to win, all in one box!

*Online Multiplayer to be suspended as of May 31st 2014, LAN mode still supported

