Civilization III Free on Humble Store

The Humble Store now offers Sid Meier's Civilization III: Complete to anyone who picks up their copy within the next couple of days. This installment in the classic turn-based strategy series was first released in 2001, and it seems possible there's someone somewhere who has been playing "just one more turn" for the past 16 straight years. Here's a refresher:
