Painkiller Hell & Damnation Free on GameSessions

[Oct 19, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

GameSessions is offering free copies of Painkiller Hell & Damnation between now and November 1st. Word is you need to play the game for at least five minutes before the giveaway concludes to activate your game and keep it forever on their service, and they also offer an option in-game to purchase a copy for your Steam library. Here's word on this first-person shooter:

Evil has returned! Demonic powers are manifesting themselves as a myriad of dark creatures, fighting over the fates of imprisoned souls caught in Purgatory.

Once again, it is up to Daniel Garner, in the unenviable position of being the Curse of Darkness and the Toy of Light, to fight his way past hordes of demons and fiends.

Questions remain… “Can he stop the powerful creatures that stand in his way? Will he ever leave the hell of Purgatory and be reunited with his wife Catherine?”

Painkiller Hell & Damnation is a fast-paced, thrilling modern remake of an all-action shooter Classic!

Painkiller Hell & Damnation Free on GameSessions
