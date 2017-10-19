Painkiller Hell & Damnation Free on GameSessions

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
GameSessions is offering free copies of Painkiller Hell & Damnation between now and November 1st. Word is you need to play the game for at least five minutes before the giveaway concludes to activate your game and keep it forever on their service, and they also offer an option in-game to purchase a copy for your Steam library. Here's word on this first-person shooter:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 20 October 2017, 01:47.
Chatbear Announcements.