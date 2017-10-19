Civilization VI Fall Update & New DLC

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
In addition to the chance to get a free copy of Civ3 today, Civilization fans also now have the Fall 2017 update for Civilization VI as well as new DLC for the TBS sequel. The Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack is now available for Windows, with the macOS and Linux editions still in the works. Meanwhile, this post has details on the Fall Update and the way it overhauls the game's religion system:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 20 October 2017, 01:47.
Chatbear Announcements.