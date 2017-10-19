 
Civilization VI Fall Update & New DLC

[Oct 19, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - 1 Comment

In addition to the chance to get a free copy of Civ3 today, Civilization fans also now have the Fall 2017 update for Civilization VI as well as new DLC for the TBS sequel. The Khmer and Indonesia Civilization & Scenario Pack is now available for Windows, with the macOS and Linux editions still in the works. Meanwhile, this post has details on the Fall Update and the way it overhauls the game's religion system:

The Fall 2017 update for Civilization VI is available now for PC players and coming soon for Mac and Linux. Just one of the big changes here: Religion has been overhauled. Religion gets fleshed out with new beliefs, new religious units, two new Pantheons, along with new Founder, Follower, Enhancer, and Worship Beliefs. These beliefs unlock the ability to build two new buildings as well as a new combat unit, the Warrior Monk. Finally, the Religion Lens has been overhauled to improve overall usability and readability. Beyond religion, there’s a number of other changes in store. For more details, see the complete list below:

