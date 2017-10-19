 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Dawn of War III Content Update & Free Weekend

[Oct 19, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This post details a new Endless War update that's now available for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, adding new content to Relic's RTS sequel. This is shown off in this new video, but you can also experience this firsthand, as the game can be played all weekend for free on Steam. The game is also on sale all weekend for 50% off. Here's the deal:

Dawn of War III's biggest post-launch content release arrives today, bringing with it three elite heroes, five cosmetic skins, three multiplayer maps, and new custom match options to challenge players on the battlefield. This will coincide with a Steam Free Weekend for Dawn of War III which will run from 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PDT, October 19th to 9pm BST/10pm CEST/1pm PDT, October 22nd and a 50% off discount to buy, which will start at the same time on October 19th and finish at 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PDT, October 23rd.

This release builds on previous free monthly updates adding a total of nine multiplayer maps, 25 cosmetic skins, expanded modding tools and Steam Workshop support, Annihilation Mode, and the removal of the Skull currency system – making all Elites and Doctrines available to all players.

New Elites
The devastating Ironclad Dreadnought will join the Space Marines, using its seismic power to tie up foes and break the enemy line. The Lifta-Droppa Wagon will roll onto the field, adding incredible mobility to the Ork's bag of tricks. Wraithseer Kayduin will bring expanded psyker abilities to the Eldar, damaging foes and empowering allies.

New Elite Skins
The Primaris Chaplain skin for Diomedes headlines the latest batch of cosmetics, marking the first time a Primaris Space Marine has been playable in the Dawn of War universe. Additional skins include Deathwing Terminators and Assault Terminators, the Salamander Ironclad Dreadnought, and the Eldar's Kyre wearing the traditional Farseer helmet.

New Multiplayer Maps
The Shrine of Asuryan (1v1) will have players battling upon arcane Eldar architecture. The temple-grounds are snow swept and protected by flows of fiery lava.

Serpent Chasm (2x2) a sand-swept plain, encircled by water. The chasm is the final resting place of skeletal sea serpents which fans may recognize as the sigil of Lady Solaria and House Varlock.

Da Extractor (3v3) will let armies wage war upon a looted Ork fuel rig. This weather-beaten rig is suspended on the ocean and crusted with rust and algae.

New Multiplayer Options
In addition to new landscapes, the update introduces new ways to play in Custom Matches. Players will have the option to toggle Elites, Doctrines, and faction super abilities on or off, creating new challenges as you face off against other players, or the AI.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Civilization III Free on Humble Store
Painkiller Hell & Damnation Free on GameSessions
Civilization VI Fall Update & New DLC
Dawn of War III Content Update & Free Weekend
For Honor Halloween Event
Stars in Shadow: Legacies Released
Star Control: Origins Preorders and Beta Schedule
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Cities: Skylines - Green Cities Sprout 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.