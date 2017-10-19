Dawn of War III Content Update & Free Weekend

Dawn of War III's biggest post-launch content release arrives today, bringing with it three elite heroes, five cosmetic skins, three multiplayer maps, and new custom match options to challenge players on the battlefield. This will coincide with a Steam Free Weekend for Dawn of War III which will run from 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PDT, October 19th to 9pm BST/10pm CEST/1pm PDT, October 22nd and a 50% off discount to buy, which will start at the same time on October 19th and finish at 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PDT, October 23rd.



This release builds on previous free monthly updates adding a total of nine multiplayer maps, 25 cosmetic skins, expanded modding tools and Steam Workshop support, Annihilation Mode, and the removal of the Skull currency system – making all Elites and Doctrines available to all players.



New Elites

The devastating Ironclad Dreadnought will join the Space Marines, using its seismic power to tie up foes and break the enemy line. The Lifta-Droppa Wagon will roll onto the field, adding incredible mobility to the Ork's bag of tricks. Wraithseer Kayduin will bring expanded psyker abilities to the Eldar, damaging foes and empowering allies.



New Elite Skins

The Primaris Chaplain skin for Diomedes headlines the latest batch of cosmetics, marking the first time a Primaris Space Marine has been playable in the Dawn of War universe. Additional skins include Deathwing Terminators and Assault Terminators, the Salamander Ironclad Dreadnought, and the Eldar's Kyre wearing the traditional Farseer helmet.



New Multiplayer Maps

The Shrine of Asuryan (1v1) will have players battling upon arcane Eldar architecture. The temple-grounds are snow swept and protected by flows of fiery lava.



Serpent Chasm (2x2) a sand-swept plain, encircled by water. The chasm is the final resting place of skeletal sea serpents which fans may recognize as the sigil of Lady Solaria and House Varlock.



Da Extractor (3v3) will let armies wage war upon a looted Ork fuel rig. This weather-beaten rig is suspended on the ocean and crusted with rust and algae.



New Multiplayer Options

In addition to new landscapes, the update introduces new ways to play in Custom Matches. Players will have the option to toggle Elites, Doctrines, and faction super abilities on or off, creating new challenges as you face off against other players, or the AI.