Dawn of War III Content Update & Free Weekend

This post
details a new Endless War
update that's now available for
Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III
, adding new content to Relic's RTS
sequel. This is shown off in
this new video
, but
you can also experience this firsthand, as the game can be played all weekend
for free
on Steam
. The game is also on sale all weekend for 50% off. Here's the
deal:
Dawn of War III's biggest post-launch content release arrives
today, bringing with it three elite heroes, five cosmetic skins, three
multiplayer maps, and new custom match options to challenge players on the
battlefield. This will coincide with a Steam Free Weekend for Dawn of War III
which will run from 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PDT, October 19th to 9pm BST/10pm CEST/1pm
PDT, October 22nd and a 50% off discount to buy, which will start at the same
time on October 19th and finish at 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PDT, October 23rd.
This release builds on previous free monthly updates adding a total of nine
multiplayer maps, 25 cosmetic skins, expanded modding tools and Steam Workshop
support, Annihilation Mode, and the removal of the Skull currency system –
making all Elites and Doctrines available to all players.
New Elites
The devastating
Ironclad Dreadnought will join the Space Marines, using its seismic power to
tie up foes and break the enemy line. The
Lifta-Droppa Wagon will roll onto the field, adding incredible mobility to
the Ork's bag of tricks.
Wraithseer Kayduin will bring expanded psyker abilities to the Eldar,
damaging foes and empowering allies.
New Elite Skins
The Primaris Chaplain skin for Diomedes headlines the latest batch of cosmetics,
marking the first time a Primaris Space Marine has been playable in the Dawn of
War universe. Additional skins include Deathwing Terminators and Assault
Terminators, the Salamander Ironclad Dreadnought, and the Eldar's Kyre wearing
the traditional Farseer helmet.
New Multiplayer Maps
The Shrine of Asuryan
(1v1) will have players battling upon arcane Eldar architecture. The
temple-grounds are snow swept and protected by flows of fiery lava.
Serpent Chasm (2x2)
a sand-swept plain, encircled by water. The chasm is the final resting place of
skeletal sea serpents which fans may recognize as the sigil of Lady Solaria and
House Varlock.
Da Extractor (3v3)
will let armies wage war upon a looted Ork fuel rig. This weather-beaten rig is
suspended on the ocean and crusted with rust and algae.
New Multiplayer Options
In addition to new landscapes, the update introduces new ways to play in Custom
Matches. Players will have the option to toggle Elites, Doctrines, and faction
super abilities on or off, creating new challenges as you face off against other
players, or the AI.