For Honor Halloween Event

Starting today, For Honor celebrates the Feast of the Otherworld, a Halloween-inspired event that casts a dark shadow across the land. From October 19 to November 2, a new mode called Endless March will invite players to tackle Dominion maps in a challenging new way. During the event, all soldiers will appear as skeletons, and there will be sinister new items available, including new gear for your Hero, new emotes, and new masks to fill a brand new customization slot. Take a look at this trailer to see what’s in store, and read on for more details.