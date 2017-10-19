Stars in Shadow: Legacies Released

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Ashdar Games announce that Legacies, the first expansion for turn-based 4X strategy game Stars in Shadow, is available for purchase today through Steam, GOG and all major digital retailers at an SRP of $4.99. To celebrate the launch of Legacies, Stars in Shadow is currently on a weeklong 40% discount on Steam.



Legacies adds one new minor faction and one new playable faction, the cyborg Tinkers who excel in production. They worship Dzibix, an ancient mega-machine that covers the whole surface of their arid home world of the same name. The Arda Seed are a minor faction who utilize hyperspace lanes, causing hyperspace anomaly locations to pop up in the galaxy. Legacies is the first DLC to explore the causes behind the collapse of the Golden Age and subsequent Great War, Stars in Shadow’s biggest mystery.