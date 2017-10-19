 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Stars in Shadow: Legacies Released

[Oct 19, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Stars in Shadow: Legacies is now available on Steam, offering an expansion for Stars in Shadow, the 4X space strategy game. This trailer shows off gameplay features that this brings, and here's word on the release:

Publisher Iceberg Interactive and developer Ashdar Games announce that Legacies, the first expansion for turn-based 4X strategy game Stars in Shadow, is available for purchase today through Steam, GOG and all major digital retailers at an SRP of $4.99. To celebrate the launch of Legacies, Stars in Shadow is currently on a weeklong 40% discount on Steam.

Legacies adds one new minor faction and one new playable faction, the cyborg Tinkers who excel in production. They worship Dzibix, an ancient mega-machine that covers the whole surface of their arid home world of the same name. The Arda Seed are a minor faction who utilize hyperspace lanes, causing hyperspace anomaly locations to pop up in the galaxy. Legacies is the first DLC to explore the causes behind the collapse of the Golden Age and subsequent Great War, Stars in Shadow’s biggest mystery.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Civilization III Free on Humble Store
Painkiller Hell & Damnation Free on GameSessions
Civilization VI Fall Update & New DLC
Dawn of War III Content Update & Free Weekend
For Honor Halloween Event
Stars in Shadow: Legacies Released
Star Control: Origins Preorders and Beta Schedule
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Cities: Skylines - Green Cities Sprout 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.