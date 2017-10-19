Star Control: Origins Preorders and Beta Schedule

Stardock now offers the
promised additional details about Star Control: Origins and the Super-Melee
beta. Word is the game is now available for preorder, as is a bundle that
includes the previous games in the space action/strategy series, and those who
preorder are guaranteed access to the Super-Melee beta when it launches later
this year. They illustrate the news with
this trailer with some
alpha gameplay footage and a schedule saying to expect the Super Melee beta in
Q4 2017, an Adventure beta in Q1 2018, and the game "when it's done." Here's
word:
Star Control: Origins is now available for pre-order on GOG and
Steam. Star Control is an space adventure game that puts the player in command
of a starship whose mission is to explore the galaxy, contact alien
civilizations, and investigate exotic worlds, all while trying to save the human
race from imminent annihilation.
Star Control: Origins is set in the year 2086. The good news: the signals from
Earth have been received by an advanced alien race. The bad news: they are
looking for the source of the signals in order to annihilate them. As Captain of
the most advanced starship the human race has ever constructed, the player's
mission is to prevent the impending destruction of the Earth through any means
necessary.
"Of course, 'advanced' is relative," said Brad Wardell, President & CEO of
Stardock Entertainment. "What your ship looks like and what it can do by the end
of Origins won't resemble what you started with. Your ship is, in essence, your
character."
Star Control: Origins won't be released until next year. However, starting
today, players can pre-order the game at a discount and gain access to next
month's Super-Melee beta.
In Super-Melee, players create a fleet of ships where each ship has its own
unique powers and abilities. Players can play against the computer or against
each other in ranked or unranked multiplayer. In addition, the Super-Melee beta
includes the Ship Crafter, which allows players to design their own Super-Melee
ships and share them with others. Players not only control what weapons,
defenses, engines, and thrusters ships have, but what they look like as well.
"If you've ever wanted to design your own starship and see how it fares against
other people's ships, you're going to love this," said Wardell.
Star Control: Origins is available for pre-order from
Stardock,
GOG, or
Steam
for $24.99. The bundle, which includes Star Control: The Ur-Quan Masters and
Star Control: Kessari Quadrant, can be purchased from
Stardock,
GOG, or
Steam
for $29.99.