Destiny 2 Preloads

Blizzard announces
that preloads are now available for those who have
preordered Destiny 2
. This should provide ample time to prepare for the
launch of Bungie's shooter sequel, which is destined for October 24th. Here's
the plan:
Destiny 2 goes live on PC globally starting October 24, and you
can play exclusively through Blizzard Battle.net®. If you haven’t already, you
can pre-purchase Destiny 2 right now through the
Blizzard Shop. After pre-purchasing, you can preload the game now so you can
dive right into the action as soon as the game goes live. For more information
on the PC launch, check out Bungie’s
post.
Destiny 2 will go live globally October 24 at 10am PDT (1pm EDT; October 25 at
4am AEDT / 6am NZDT). If you'd like to see what time the game will go live in
your region, check out the map below. For additional time zone assistance,
please visit
timezoneconverter.com.
INSTALLATION AND PLAY INSTRUCTIONS
Step 1: Download and install the
Blizzard Battle.net desktop app, if you haven't already, and launch it.
Step 2: Log in with the Blizzard account you used to pre-purchase Destiny 2 for
PC.
Step 3: Click the "Destiny 2" icon, located on the left-hand side of the
Blizzard Battle.net desktop app.
Step 4: Select your region from the drop-down menu, then click Install to begin
the installation process.
Step 5: On October 24, once the game is installed, click Play to begin!
PC SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
Here is what you will need to run Destiny 2 on PC:
Recommended Specs
CPU: Intel - Intel Core i5-2400 3.4 GHz or i5 7400 3.5 GHz; AMD - Ryzen R5
1600X 3.6 GHz
GPU: Nvidia - GeForce GTX 970 4GB or GTX 1060 6GB; AMD - Radeon R9 390 8GB
RAM: 8GB
Minimum Specs
CPU: Intel - Core i3-3250 3.5 GHz or Intel Pentium G4560 3.5 GHz; AMD -
FX-4350 4.2 GHz
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or GTX 1050 2GB; AMD - Radeon HD 7850 2GB
RAM: 6GB
Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8.1 64-bit or Windows 10 64-bit
(Recommended)
Hard Drive Space: 68GB available hard drive space