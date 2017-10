Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Dust II Relaunch

Thanks for all the feedback! The new Dust II is now live!



The quintessential CS:GO map, Dust II has been a classic since its original release. The map captures the essence of CS and in this new release we wanted to honor its pure form while buffing away the jagged edges.

