Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Dust II Relaunch

[Oct 18, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Counter-Strike blog has word that the reworked version of the Dust II map is now live in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Valve offers this post with details on the new version of this map for their multiplayer shooter, and here's the overview:

Thanks for all the feedback! The new Dust II is now live!

The quintessential CS:GO map, Dust II has been a classic since its original release. The map captures the essence of CS and in this new release we wanted to honor its pure form while buffing away the jagged edges.

