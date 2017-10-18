Team Fortress 2 Pyro's New Weapons

To quote a great man (ourselves) from the Meet Your Match update: "One lucky class is going to get a full-fledged class pack in a future update! New weapons! New balancing! It could be Heavy. Or it could be Pyro. But it's not going to be both!" True to our word, it wasn't both. It was good old loveable Pyro! He won! We mean, she won! They won? Look, we all win. Everybody wins but Heavy.



But if you want these excellent new weapons, you're gonna have to earn them. Boot up your ConTracker and you'll see a note labeled "pyroland." It contains six non-Campaign contracts you'll need to complete to claim your Pyro weapons. These contracts are free to everybody. All you need is the game! And a computer to play the game on. And a house to put your computer in if it rains. And electricity to power the -- you don't have to buy a campaign pass is the point.