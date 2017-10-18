BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers Breaks Out

BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers is a top-down, single-screen racing game created as a tribute to good-old games such as Super Sprint, Indy Heat or Super Off Road.



BAFL is a simple invitation to dive in a state of the art old-school epic racing game. With no freaking brakes!

Old-School Top-Down Action

10+ Unique Themed Tracks

8 Funky Cars

Local Multiplayer, up to 8 Players

Solo and Multiplayer Championships with Car Upgrades

Custom Races and Championships with dozens of possibilities

In-Race Events and Dirty Tricks

Time Attack with World Ladders and Ghosts

Badass Soundtrack

No. Brakes.

BAFL offers 10+ unique tracks inspired by the pop culture of the 80’s and 90’s and full of funny details and surprising events. Each track takes you to a different setting, from peaceful caribbean island to hellish underground, from fabulous Las Vegas all the way to the Moon!