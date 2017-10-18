 
BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers Breaks Out

[Oct 18, 2017, 8:30 pm ET]

BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers is now available on Steam, offering a throwback top-down racing game for Windows. A playable demo for this was released last week if you are interested in a test drive. There's also a release trailer,  which includes gameplay, live-action, and some sweet mullets. Here's the pitch:

BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers is a top-down, single-screen racing game created as a tribute to good-old games such as Super Sprint, Indy Heat or Super Off Road.

BAFL is a simple invitation to dive in a state of the art old-school epic racing game. With no freaking brakes!

  • Old-School Top-Down Action
  • 10+ Unique Themed Tracks
  • 8 Funky Cars
  • Local Multiplayer, up to 8 Players
  • Solo and Multiplayer Championships with Car Upgrades
  • Custom Races and Championships with dozens of possibilities
  • In-Race Events and Dirty Tricks
  • Time Attack with World Ladders and Ghosts
  • Badass Soundtrack
  • No. Brakes.

BAFL offers 10+ unique tracks inspired by the pop culture of the 80’s and 90’s and full of funny details and surprising events. Each track takes you to a different setting, from peaceful caribbean island to hellish underground, from fabulous Las Vegas all the way to the Moon!

