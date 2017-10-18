 
Computer Tycoon Early Access

[Oct 18, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Computer Tycoon for Windows is now available on Steam as an early access title, offering a strategy game based on the early days of the personal computer revolution. There are a couple of bytes from a familiar apple here, from the game's rainbow logo to characters who looks just like famed Apple Computers co-founders Steve Wozniak and Ashton Kutcher (okay, sometimes fiction is stranger than truth). This post from the launch reveals the one-man developer's attempt at combating piracy by uploading a torrent of this with an appeal to the better nature of downloaders, which seems to have met with mixed results. The official launch trailer is dedicated to the actual Steve Jobs (suck it, Kelso!), and here's word on the game:

Computer Tycoon evolves around the growing computer industry in the 70s. Lead the research race until 2034, create the best hardware and operating system, take care of your infrastructure and even handle your marketing. Find video game gems to promote them on your platforms, conquer the global market and became literally immortal. Players control the game from a world map from which the objective is to control available resources."

Computer Tycoon is the first game about the computer revolution and decisions you make truly matter. Take advantage of the technology, upgrade and architecture combinations! Does your product need more computing capacity? Should you focus more on features, low price or prestige? Will you focus on portable computers or develop Operating Systems? Like real life, your decisions will have an impact on the success of your company.

