Computer Tycoon Early Access

Computer Tycoon evolves around the growing computer industry in the 70s. Lead the research race until 2034, create the best hardware and operating system, take care of your infrastructure and even handle your marketing. Find video game gems to promote them on your platforms, conquer the global market and became literally immortal. Players control the game from a world map from which the objective is to control available resources."



Computer Tycoon is the first game about the computer revolution and decisions you make truly matter. Take advantage of the technology, upgrade and architecture combinations! Does your product need more computing capacity? Should you focus more on features, low price or prestige? Will you focus on portable computers or develop Operating Systems? Like real life, your decisions will have an impact on the success of your company.