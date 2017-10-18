Computer Tycoon Early Access

|
Computer Tycoon for Windows is now available on Steam as an early access title, offering a strategy game based on the early days of the personal computer revolution. There are a couple of bytes from a familiar apple here, from the game's rainbow logo to characters who looks just like famed Apple Computers co-founders Steve Wozniak and Ashton Kutcher (okay, sometimes fiction is stranger than truth). This post from the launch reveals the one-man developer's attempt at combating piracy by uploading a torrent of this with an appeal to the better nature of downloaders, which seems to have met with mixed results. The official launch trailer is dedicated to the actual Steve Jobs (suck it, Kelso!), and here's word on the game:
