3on3 FreeStyle Tips Off

[Oct 18, 2017, 8:30 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers 3on3 FreeStyle, a free-to-play Windows game featuring playground basketball that was originally released for PlayStation 4. The launch trailer is from back when this came out on consoles, and here's word on what a direct port this is:

3on3 FreeStyle is a free-to-play, fast-paced and interactive street basketball sports game, featuring unique characters, online and co-op multiplayer modes, and straightforward controls making the game fun for players of all skill levels. 3on3 keeps the successful formula from FreeStyle 1 and FreeStyle 2 and streamlines it for the modern audience by adding a new progression system, simpler revamped interface, and full controller-based gameplay. With over 500,000 players already playing the PlayStation 4 version, and a sizeable following in North America, Europe and Japan, 3on3 FreeStyle is one of the top free-to-play games on PlayStation® 4.

3on3 FreeStyle for Steam retains the features of the PS4 version, while providing higher resolution, fidelity and performance. The game has a large online community with 3 vs 3 Online Multiplayer Mode, 1vs 1 Online Multiplayer Mode and a dynamic practice lobby. Players can select from a unique range of characters with different skill sets inspired by the real life diversity of street basketball courts. The easy-to-learn controls allow anyone to jump in and unleash moves on their opponent. With the power of the Unreal Engine 4, interactive environments and characters respond to plays made on the court.

