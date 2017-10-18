3on3 FreeStyle Tips Off

Steam now
offers 3on3 FreeStyle, a free-to-play Windows game featuring playground
basketball that was originally released for PlayStation 4.
The launch trailer is
from back when this came out on consoles, and here's word on what a direct port
this is:
3on3 FreeStyle is a free-to-play, fast-paced and interactive
street basketball sports game, featuring unique characters, online and co-op
multiplayer modes, and straightforward controls making the game fun for players
of all skill levels. 3on3 keeps the successful formula from FreeStyle 1 and
FreeStyle 2 and streamlines it for the modern audience by adding a new
progression system, simpler revamped interface, and full controller-based
gameplay. With over 500,000 players already playing the PlayStation 4 version,
and a sizeable following in North America, Europe and Japan, 3on3 FreeStyle is
one of the top free-to-play games on PlayStation® 4.
3on3 FreeStyle for Steam retains the features of the PS4 version, while
providing higher resolution, fidelity and performance. The game has a large
online community with 3 vs 3 Online Multiplayer Mode, 1vs 1 Online Multiplayer
Mode and a dynamic practice lobby. Players can select from a unique range of
characters with different skill sets inspired by the real life diversity of
street basketball courts. The easy-to-learn controls allow anyone to jump in and
unleash moves on their opponent. With the power of the Unreal Engine 4,
interactive environments and characters respond to plays made on the court.